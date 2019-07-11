Miami's top 4 diners, ranked

Looking to try the top diners around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top diners in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. The Daily Creative Food

Photo: Emily D./Yelp

Topping the list is The Daily Creative Food. Located at 2001 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 109, the diner and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated diner in Miami, boasting four stars out of 757 reviews on Yelp.

2. Jimmy's Eastside Diner

Photo: FARAH G./Yelp

Next up is Jimmy's Eastside Diner, situated at 7201 Biscayne Blvd. With four stars out of 349 reviews on Yelp, the diner and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Brasserie Brickell Key

Photo: HENA A./Yelp

Brickell's Brasserie Brickell Key, located at 605 Brickell Key Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar, diner and Italian spot four stars out of 49 reviews.

4. Chug's

Photo: Alicia G./Yelp

Chug's, a diner and Cuban spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 63 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3444 Main Highway, Suite 21 to see for yourself.

