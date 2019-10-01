Miami's top 5 food trucks to visit now

Looking to try the best food trucks in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top food trucks in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Caja Caliente

photo: caja caliente/yelp

Topping the list is Caja Caliente. Located at 2634 N.E. Second Ave., the food truck and Cuban spot, which offers tacos and more, is the highest-rated food truck in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 325 reviews on Yelp.

2. A.C.'s Icees

Next up is A.C.'s Icees, situated at 2400 S. Bayshore Drive With 4.5 stars out of 121 reviews on Yelp, the food truck, which offers juices and smoothies and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Taqueria Los Chilangos

photo: tofu n./yelp

Taqueria Los Chilangos, a food truck and Mexican spot in Little Havana, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 43 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1801 N.W. 7str, Suite 7 to see for yourself.

4. Orale Pana

Photo: The Flash 1./Yelp

Check out Orale Pana, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp. You can find the food truck, which offers burgers, tacos and more, at 2805 N.E. Second Ave.

5. Twice Butter

Photo: Amy P./Yelp

Finally, there's Twice Butter, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews. Stop by 2250 N.W. Second Ave. to hit up the food truck and Mexican spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.