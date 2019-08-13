Miami's top 5 lounges, ranked

Looking to check out the best lounges near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top lounges in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for lounges.

1. Komodo

Topping the list is Komodo. Located at 801 Brickell Ave. in Brickell, the lounge, cocktail bar and Asian fusion spot is the most popular lounge in Miami, boasting four stars out of 1,009 reviews on Yelp.

2. Prohibition Restaurant And Speakeasy

Photo: Prohibition Restaurant & Speakeasy/Yelp

Next up is Prohibition Restaurant and Speakeasy, situated at 3404 N. Miami Ave. With four stars out of 852 reviews on Yelp, the lounge and steakhouse, which offers seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Lost Boy

Photo: Lost Boy/Yelp

Lost Boy, a cocktail bar, lounge and beer bar located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 87 Yelp reviews. Head over to 157 E. Flagler St. to see for yourself.

4. Wynwood Smoke & Lounge

Photo: Dooah A./Yelp

Check out Wynwood Smoke & Lounge, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 67 reviews on Yelp. You can find the lounge and hookah bar at 324 N.W. 24th St.

5. MO Bar + Lounge

Photo: liberico c./Yelp

Last but not least, there's MO Bar + Lounge, a Brickell favorite with 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews. Stop by 500 Brickell Key Drive, Mandarin Oriental Miami to hit up the lounge and cocktail bar next time the urge strikes.

