Nabati makes debut, with plant-based ice cream and more

A new vegan spot and event venue, offering ice cream, frozen yogurt and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 317 N.W. 25th St., the new arrival is called Nabati.

Nabati offers 100 percent plant-based ice cream, has wooden spoons instead of plastic and even offers a discount when you bring your own container.

On the menu, expect to see flavors like vanilla cookie dough, matcha power and smooth peanut butter—all made with cashews, coconut and other organic ingredients.

With a three-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has gotten a mixed response from its clientele.

William R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 28, wrote, "The ice creams are all amazing!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Nabati is open from 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)

