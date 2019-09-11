New boating spot, Miami Cruise Yacht Charters, now open in Flagami

Looking for a new spot to get boating and more? A new business is here to help. Called Miami Cruise Yacht Charters, the new arrival is located at 2490 N.W. 18th Terrace in Flagami.

Miami Cruise Yacht Charters offers sunset and daytime cruises on a 60-foot Hatteras, Yacht Fisherman. With two Detroit diesel engines, the Masterplan can carry a private party of up to 40 passengers, notes the business's website. It's equipped with three bedrooms, three baths and a full-service kitchen.

Miami Cruise Yacht Charters has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of one review on Yelp.

Cynthia S., who was the first to review this spot on Aug. 10, wrote, "If you are looking for a few hours to relax and enjoy the beauty of Downtown Miami's waterways, this is the only way to go!"

Head on over to check it out: Miami Cruise Yacht Charters is open from 9 a.m.–1 a.m. daily.

