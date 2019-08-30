New cafe Rodilla brings taste of Spain to Wynwood

Looking for a new cafe to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 282-284 N.W. 27th St., the new addition is Rodilla. It's the first U.S. location for the Spanish franchise, reports foodswinefromspain.com.

Inside, you'll find communal tables and sofas in a cozy setting. There's plenty of pastries, salads and hot and cold sandwiches filled with Spanish products like Serrano ham and piquillo peppers. Popular offerings include the pan au chocolat, matcha latte and salmon bagel.

With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new cafe is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Yelper Pedro R. wrote, "This is a very clean and cozy place. The sandwiches taste excellent, the jam is fresh and tender and the coffee is very good."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Rodilla is open from 7 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

