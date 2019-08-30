New Downtown tiki-themed bar, Esotico Miami, opens its doors

A new cocktail bar has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Downtown, called Esotico Miami, is located at 1600 N.E. First Ave.

Start off one of the signature cocktails like the Club Bali, which is made with Cachaca Yaguara and Banks Island rum. Standout items include lua pork with coconut rice, black truffle dumplings, octopus risotto and banana bread pudding.

The new cocktail bar has gotten mixed reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Jason B, who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 26, wrote, "Drinks were fun with great presentation and flavor. The food was amazing! The standout favorite was the roast pork."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Esotico Miami is open from 5 p.m.–1 a.m. on Monday-Thursday and 5 p.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

