New Italian spot Boia De debuts in The Little Haiti

A new Italian and New American spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to the Little Haiti, called Boia De, is located at 5205 N.E. Second Ave.

Boia De serves up a unique and rotating menu list. On the menu, expect to see items like grilled broccolini, bone marrow and baked clams. Here's the link to the business website.

Boia De has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Andrew M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 28, wrote, "I ate at Boia De the first night it was open to the public, and went back again the next night because it was so satisfying."

Yelper Gloria N. added, "It was an out of body experience. Our meal was transcendent. We sat at the bar and ordered the bone marrow, tuna, polenta, and pappardelle."

Head on over to check it out: Boia De is open from 5:30–10:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 5:30–11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)

