New spot, Taco Tacu, brings Mexican-Peruvian fusion to West Flagler

Hungry? A new neighborhood Mexican spot has you covered. Called Taco Tacu, the fresh arrival is located at 3456 S.W. Eighth St. in West Flagler.

Taco Tacu serves up Mexican fare like tacos, burritos and enchiladas and classic Peruvian dishes. On the menu, expect to see items like steak tacos, fettuccini in traditional Peruvian huancaina sauce and a fusion plate with pan seared chicken in a tomatillo cilantro sauce. Try the churros with ice cream for dessert.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Taco Tacu is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Kristi G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 8, wrote, "The best of Mexico and Peru on one delicious plate of food. The tuna ceviche (tartare) tacos are amazing!"

Yelper Leslie C. added, "These are great authentic tacos. We ordered the short rib, al pastor and the lomo tacos paired with the little salsa and chips. Everything was delicious."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Taco Tacu is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

