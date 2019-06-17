Score seafood and more at Little Havana's new Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia

A new Caribbean and Cuban spot, offering fresh seafood, steaks and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new addition to Little Havana, called Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia, is located at 1642 S.W. Eighth St.

Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia offers an authentic, 1940s Cuban dining experience, drawing much of its inspiration from the life and works of author Ernest Hemingway.

The menu features raw oysters, ceviche, fried swordfish, grilled octopus, lobster and crab, as well as steak, pork chops and roasted chicken.

With a four-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp so far, Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia has already made a good impression.

Amaya T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 6, wrote, "The environment and decoration in this place is cozy and beautiful. I asked for a Cubanito, one of my favorites Cuban cocktails and it was delicious!"

And Jessica F. wrote, "I went to Sala'o last Sunday afternoon with my grandparents. We ordered a lot of food and everything was outstanding! We ordered tartar de vaca, ceviche, mahi tiraito and salpicón de marisco as appetizers and I loved every bite of everything!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia is open from 11 a.m.–midnight daily.

