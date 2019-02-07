South Florida city ranked 2nd worst to live in US

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. - In newly-released rankings of the worst cities to live in America, one South Florida city stands near the top of the ignominious list.

Florida City came in second overall in the rankings put out by business and economy website 247wallst.com.

According to the website, Florida City is the most dangerous city in the entire state, with 2,276 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. That number is six times higher than the national violent crime rate, according to USA Today.

The crime rate, which includes, burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft, is almost triple the national rate.

Florida City's ranking is also attributed to the city's 41.2 percent poverty rate, which is higher than 90 percent of all other cities in the U.S.

247wallstreet.com measured indexes in four categories: affordability, economy, quality of life, and community. While some cities may seem desirable to live in, like in Hawaii, the fact that the cost of living is so high puts them on the list.

Worst Cities to Live in America

1. Mendota, California

2. FLORIDA CITY

3. California City, California

4. Makaha, Hawaii

5. Highland Park, Michigan

6. Bessemer, Alabama

7. Bastrop, Louisiana

8. Waianae, Hawaii

9. Anniston, Alabama

10. Avenal, California

31. IMMOKALEE

36. BELLE GLADE

50. BEVERLY HILLS, FLORIDA

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.