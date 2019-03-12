South Florida drivers would trade sex for less traffic, poll shows

MIAMI - Traffic is so bad in South Florida, many commuters say they would give up sex to have an easier drive to and from work.

The new report says 22% of drivers would give up lights-out nookie so that they didn't have to sit in traffic.

But that wasn't all.

Almost half of South Florida drivers (48%) said they'd give up alcohol, while 29% said they'd drop Netflix to get rid of the bumper-to-bumper traffic that plagues the area.

The survey commissioned by Brightline and Lyft says a lot about how much people in Miami-Dade and Broward hate traffic. They despise it so much, nearly 30% said they would rather clean their office bathroom than sit in a daily commute.

Another 40% would joyfully sit in the middle seat on an airplane.

