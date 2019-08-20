The 3 best breakfast and brunch spots in Miami

In search of a new favorite breakfast and brunch spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Doce Provisions

Photo: Gus a./Yelp

Topping the list is Doce Provisions. Located at 541 S.W. 12th Ave. in Little Havana, the breakfast/brunch and Cuban spot, which also offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 590 reviews on Yelp.

2. B Bistro + Bakery

Photo: Sheila P./Yelp

Next up is Brickell's B Bistro + Bakery, situated at 600 Brickell Ave., Suite 175. With 4.5 stars out of 509 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast/ brunch and New American spot and bakery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Greenstreet Cafe

Photo: Wesley G./Yelp

South-West Coconut Grove's Greenstreet Cafe, located at 3468 Main Highway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast/brunch and traditional American spot and cocktail bar four stars out of 1,444 reviews.

