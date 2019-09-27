The 4 best bars in Miami

Looking to try the best bars in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bars in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Old's Havana Cuban Bar & Cocina

Photo: Old's havana cuban bar & cocina/Yelp

Topping the list is Old's Havana Cuban Bar & Cocina. Located at 1442 S.W. Eighth St. in Shenandoah, the bar and Cuban spot is the highest-rated bar in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 814 reviews on Yelp.

2. Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

Photo: Blue A./Yelp

Next up is the Little Haiti's Michael's Genuine Food & Drink, situated at 130 N.E. 40th St. With four stars out of 1,667 reviews on Yelp, the bar and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. NiDo Caffe

Photo: Michelle C./Yelp

NiDo Caffe, located at 7295 Biscayne Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar, Italian and traditional American spot 4.5 stars out of 455 reviews.

4. Batch Gastropub



Photo: Batch Gastropub/Yelp

Last but not least, check out Batch Gastropub - Miami in Brickell, which has earned four stars out of 1,027 reviews on Yelp. You can find the gastropub, bar and New American spot at 30 S.W. 12th St.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.