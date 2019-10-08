The 4 best beer bars in Miami

Wondering where to find the best beer bars near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top beer bars in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Kush

photo: brittany a./yelp

Topping the list is Kush. Located at 2003 N. Miami Ave., the beer bar and New American spot, which offers burgers and more, is the most popular beer bar in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,289 reviews on Yelp.

2. Union Beer Store

Photo: Julio H./Yelp

Next up is Little Havana's Union Beer Store, situated at 1547 S.W. Eighth St. With five stars out of 125 reviews on Yelp, the beer bar has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Lokal

photo: wenjing x./yelp

South-West Coconut Grove's Lokal, located at 3190 Commodore Plaza, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the beer bar and New American spot, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 1,110 reviews.

4. Edukos Beer House

Photo: Frank E./Yelp

And then there's Edukos Beer House, a Little Havana favorite with 4.5 stars out of 172 reviews. Stop by 1701 W. Flagler St., Suite 101 to hit up the beer bar and Venezuelan and New American spot next time the urge strikes.

