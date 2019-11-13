The 4 best florists in Miami

Wondering where to find the best florists near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top florists in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for florists.

November is the top month of the year for consumer spending at retail and wholesale businesses across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM for small business and marketing automation for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Miami-area retail and wholesale businesses rose to $92 for the metro area in November of last year, 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Express Flowers

Photo: Joseph Z./Yelp

First on the list is Express Flowers. Located at 100 S.E. Second St. downtown, the florist and floral designer spot is the highest-rated florist in Miami, boasting five stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp.

2. Zoom Bloomz

Photo: Paola H./Yelp

Next up is Zoom Bloomz, situated at 2600 N.E. Second Ave., Black and White Stripes. With five stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp, the florist has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bayfront Floral and Event Design

Photo: Bayfront Floral and Event Design/Yelp

Downtown's Bayfront Floral and Event Design, located at 100 Chopin Plaza, Suite 100, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the florist, party and event planning and wedding planning spot 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews.

4. Antonio Flowers

Photo: Lizek B./Yelp

Antonio Flowers, a florist in Flagami, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5901 S.W. Eighth St. to see for yourself.

