The 4 best Italian spots in Miami

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Fratelli Milano

First on the list is Fratelli Milano. Located at 213 S.E. First St. downtown, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the most popular Italian restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,033 reviews on Yelp.

2. Crust

Next up is downtown's CRUST, situated at 668 N.W. Fifth St. With 4.5 stars out of 902 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sapore Di Mare

Sapore Di Mare, located at 3111 Grand Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers seafood and more, 4.5 stars out of 401 reviews.

4. North Italia

A member of the chain North Italia, an Italian spot in Brickell, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 265 Yelp reviews. Head over to 900 S. Miami Ave., Suite 111 to see for yourself.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at restaurants across the Miami area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management and email automation for small businesses. Last year, average daily transactions at restaurants grew to 62 per business on Saturdays, compared to 46 daily transactions on average on Mondays.

