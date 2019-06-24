The 4 best Middle Eastern spots in Miami

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Middle Eastern fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Middle Eastern spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Mandolin Aegean Bistro

Topping the list is Mandolin Aegean Bistro. Located at 4312 N.E. Second Ave. in the Little Haiti, the Mediterranean, Greek and Turkish spot is the most popular Middle Eastern restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,448 reviews on Yelp.

2. Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen

Photo: ZUUK MEDITERRANEAN KITCHEN/Yelp

Next up is Brickell's Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen, situated at 1250 S. Miami Ave., Suite 5. With 4.5 stars out of 367 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean and Middle Eastern spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Rice Mediterranean Kitchen



Photo: TASHFIA N./Yelp

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen, a Mediterranean and Persian/Iranian spot in Brickell, is another go-to, with four stars out of 277 Yelp reviews. Head over to 50 S.W. 10th St. to see for yourself.

4. Original Daily Bread Marketplace

Photo: RACHEL P./Yelp

Over in Coral Way, check out Original Daily Bread Marketplace, which has earned four stars out of 283 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Middle Eastern spot at 2400 S.W. 27th St.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline