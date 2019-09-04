The 4 best Peruvian spots in Miami

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Peruvian fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Peruvian spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Cvi.che 105

photo: yan l./yelp

Topping the list is CVI.CHE 105. Located at 105 N.E. Third Ave. downtown, the Peruvian spot, which offers seafood and more, is the most popular Peruvian restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 3,399 reviews on Yelp.

2. Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen

Photo: Matt M./Yelp

Next up is Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen, situated at 3067 Grand Ave. With four stars out of 842 reviews on Yelp, the Latin American and Peruvian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. 1111 Peruvian Bistro

Photo: Sheila P./Yelp

Brickell's 1111 Peruvian Bistro, located at 1111 S.W. First Ave., Suite 106D, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and Peruvian spot 4.5 stars out of 168 reviews.

4. Station 28

Photo: Jaime L./Yelp

Station 28, a sports bar and Peruvian spot that offers sandwiches and more located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 151 Yelp reviews. Head over to 91 S.E. Second St. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.