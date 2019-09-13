The 4 best spots to score coffee in Miami

Got a hankering for coffee?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee sources in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. The Salty Donut

Photo: the salty donut/Yelp

Topping the list is The Salty Donut. Located at 50 N.W. 23rd St., Suite 112, the bakery, which offers doughnuts, coffee and tea and more, is the most popular coffee spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,847 reviews on Yelp.

2. Versailles Restaurant

Photo: Ben R./Yelp

Next up is Alameda - West Flagler's Versailles Restaurant, situated at 3555 S.W. Eighth St. With four stars out of 4,410 reviews on Yelp, the Cuban and Latin American spot, offering coffee and tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. La Colada Gourmet

Photo: maria f./Yelp

Over in Little Havana, check out La Colada Gourmet, which has earned five stars out of 105 reviews on Yelp. You can find the chocolatier and shop, which offers coffee and tea and more, at 1518 S.W. Eighth St.

4. Doggi's Arepa Bar

Photo: Luai H./Yelp

And then there's Doggi's Arepa Bar, a Coral Way favorite with four stars out of 1,067 reviews. Stop by 1246 S.W. 22nd St. to hit up the Venezuelan, breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee, tea and more, next time the urge strikes.

