The 5 best barber shops in Miami

1. Tru Cutz Midtown

First on the list is Tru Cutz Midtown. Located at 3208 N.E. Second Ave., the barber shop is the highest-rated barber shop in Miami, boasting four stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Spot Barbershop - Coral Way

Next up is Coral Way's The Spot Barbershop - Coral Way, situated at 3301 Coral Way, 105C. With 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp, the barber shop has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Spot Barbershop

Downtown's The Spot Barbershop, located at 200 S.E. First St., Suite 102, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the barber shop five stars out of 16 reviews.

4. Churchill's Barber Shop

Churchill's Barber Shop, a barber shop located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 122 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12 S.E. First St. to see for yourself.

5. Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop For Guys

And then there's an outpost of the chain Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop For Guys, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews. Stop by 122 Buena Vista Blvd., Suite 122 to hit up the nail salon and barber shop next time the urge strikes.

