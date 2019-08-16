The 5 best cafes in Miami

Wondering where to find the best cafes near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Cream Parlor

Topping the list is Cream Parlor. Located at 8224 Biscayne Blvd., the cafe and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, is the highest-rated cafe in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 379 reviews on Yelp.

2. Clive's Cafe

photo: meleah c./yelp

The Little Haiti's Clive's Cafe, located at 5890 N.W. Second Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe and Caribbean spot 4.5 stars out of 138 reviews.

3. Café Bastille

photo: Sam o./yelp

Café Bastille, a cafe and French and breakfast and brunch spot located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 488 Yelp reviews. Head over to 248 S.E. First St. to see for yourself.

4. Café Croissant

Photo: books + P./Yelp

Over in Coral Way, check out Café Croissant, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe, bakery and French spot at 1684 Coral Way

5. Latteria Italiana

Photo: Latteria Italiana/Yelp

Finally, there's Latteria Italiana, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 145 reviews. Stop by 3301 N.E. First Ave., Suite 101 to hit up the cafe and Italian spot, which offers ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, next time the urge strikes.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline