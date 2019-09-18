The 5 best Latin American spots in Miami

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Latin American fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Latin American spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Versailles Restaurant

photo: lynn s./yelp

Topping the list is Versailles Restaurant. Located at 3555 S.W. Eighth St. in Alameda - West Flagler, the Cuban and Latin American spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, is the most popular Latin American restaurant in Miami, boasting four stars out of 4,414 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fiorito

Photo: Philip t./Yelp

Next up is the Little Haiti's Fiorito, situated at 5555 N.E. Second Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 343 reviews on Yelp, the Argentine, Latin American and Spanish spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Wynwood Kitchen & Bar

Photo: Emily H./Yelp

Wynwood Kitchen & Bar, located at 2550 N.W. Second Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American and Latin American spot, which offers tapas and more, four stars out of 1,122 reviews.

4. Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen

Photo: samantha i./Yelp

Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen, a Latin American and Peruvian spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 846 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3067 Grand Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Sushi KONG Miami

Photo: Angelo R./Yelp

And then there's Sushi KONG Miami, a Coral Way favorite with four stars out of 509 reviews. Stop by 3000 Coral Way to hit up the sushi bar, Japanese and Latin American spot next time the urge strikes.

