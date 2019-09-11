The 5 best performing arts spots in Miami

Looking for the best performing arts options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top performing arts spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for performing arts.

1. Villain Theater

Photo: Villain Theater/Yelp

Topping the list is Villain Theater. Located at 5865 N.E. Second Ave. in the Little Haiti, the comedy club and performing arts spot is the highest-rated performing arts spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp.

2. Just The Funny Theater & Training Center

Photo: michelle d./Yelp

Next up is Coral Way's Just the Funny Theater & Training Center, situated at 3119 Coral Way With 4.5 stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp, the comedy club, specialty school and performing arts spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Adrienne Arsht Center

Photo: daniella s./Yelp

Downtown's Adrienne Arsht Center, located at 1300 Biscayne Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the performing arts, ticket sale and opera and ballet spot four stars out of 233 reviews.

4. Olympia Theater

Photo: MIRIAM S./Yelp

Olympia Theater, a cinema, venues and event space and performing arts spot located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 49 Yelp reviews. Head over to 174 E. Flagler St. to see for yourself.

5. Micro Theater Miami

Photo: Glenn G./Yelp

Downtown, check out Micro Theater Miami, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp. You can find the performing arts spot at 1490 Biscayne Blvd.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.