The 5 best seafood spots in Miami

1. Cvi.che 105

Topping the list is CVI.CHE 105. Located at 105 N.E. Third Ave. downtown, the Latin American, Peruvian and seafood spot is the most popular seafood restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 3,320 reviews on Yelp.

2. Blue Collar

Photo: Alejandro B./Yelp

Next up is Blue Collar, situated at 6730 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 130 With 4.5 stars out of 1,281 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American and seafood spot, offering sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Truluck's

Brickell's Truluck's, located at 777 Brickell Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the steakhouse and seafood spot 4.5 stars out of 929 reviews.

4. Café Roval

Photo: Cafe Roval/Yelp

Café Roval, a venues and event space and seafood and Mediterranean spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 659 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5808 N.E. Fourth Court to see for yourself.

5. The Spillover

Photo: YANESSA E./Yelp

Check out The Spillover, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 695 reviews on Yelp. You can find the seafood spot, which offers sandwiches and beer, wine and spirits, at 2911 Grand Ave., Suite 400 D

