The 5 best spots to score pizza in Miami

Craving pizza?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza hot spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Fratelli Milano

photo: marcel k./yelp

Topping the list is Fratelli Milano. Located at 213 S.E. First St. downtown, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the most popular pizza spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,022 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mister O1 - Brickell

Photo: DERICK D./Yelp

Brickell's Mister O1 - Brickell, located at 1000 S. Miami Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar, which offers pizza, salads and more, 4.5 stars out of 444 reviews.

3. Vero

Photo: JASON C./Yelp

Vero, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 383 Yelp reviews. Head over to 90 S.E. First St. to see for yourself.

4. Mister O1 - Wynwood

Photo: Lauren G./Yelp

Check out Mister O1 - Wynwood, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 230 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza and salads at 2315 N. Miami Ave.

5. Amor di Pasta

Photo: Amor Di Pasta/Yelp

And then there's Amor di Pasta, a Flagami favorite with 4.5 stars out of 229 reviews. Stop by 536 N.W. 57th Ave. to hit up the wine bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

