The 5 best spots to score sandwiches in Miami

Craving sandwiches?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sandwich spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Blue Collar

Photo: Donald T./Yelp

Topping the list is Blue Collar. Located at 6730 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 130, the traditional American spot, which offers seafood and sandwiches, is the most popular sandwich spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,301 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Spillover

Photo: vanessa e./Yelp

Next up is The Spillover, situated at 2911 Grand Ave., Suite 400 D With 4.5 stars out of 727 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score seafood, sandwiches and beer, wine and spirits has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Gourmet Station

Photo: Divine K./Yelp

Gourmet Station, located at 646 N.E. 79th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American spot, which offers sandwiches and more, 4.5 stars out of 54 reviews.

4. Doce Provisions

photo: stephanie f./yelp

Doce Provisions, a Cuban and breakfast and brunch spot that offers sandwiches and more in Little Havana, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 595 Yelp reviews. Head over to 541 S.W. 12th Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Sanguich De Miami

Photo: sanguich De miami/Yelp

Last but not least, there's Sanguich De Miami, a Little Havana favorite with 4.5 stars out of 315 reviews. Stop by 2057 S.W. Eighth St. to hit up the Cuban spot, which offers sandwiches and more, next time the urge strikes.

