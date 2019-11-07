The 5 best spots to score tapas in Miami

Craving tapas?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top tapa hot spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

The Miami area tends to see the greatest rise in consumer spending at restaurants in December and November, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of online reputation management and business insights for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Miami-area restaurants last year rose by 29% in November over the month before, just shy of the top monthly increase of 31% in December.

1. Wine Vault

photo: ryan f./yelp

First on the list is Wine Vault. Located at 3201 N. Miami Ave., Suite 105, the spot to score tapas and beer, wine and spirits is the highest-rated tapas spot in Miami, boasting four stars out of 124 reviews on Yelp.

2. Beaker & Gray

Photo: Suley T./Yelp

Next up is Beaker & Gray, situated at 2637 N. Miami Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 1,170 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and New American spot, serving tapas and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Lung Yai Thai Tapas

Photo: Elizabeth M./Yelp

Lung Yai Thai Tapas, a Thai spot that offers tapas and more in Little Havana, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,216 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1731 S.W. Eighth St. to see for yourself.

4. NIU Kitchen

Photo: Julie L./Yelp

Downtown, check out NIU Kitchen, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 361 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Catalan and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers tapas and more, at 134 N.E. Second Ave.

5. Wynwood Kitchen & Bar

Photo: keri h./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Wynwood Kitchen & Bar, a local favorite with four stars out of 1,132 reviews. Stop by 2550 N.W. Second Ave. to hit up the New American and Latin American spot, which offers tapas and more, next time you're in the mood.

