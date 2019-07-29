Tigertail + Mary brings New American fare to Miami

If you've got New American on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Tigertail + Mary, the newcomer is located at 3321 Mary St.

Open for lunch, dinner and happy hours, this restaurant draws inspiration from the neighborhood's Bohemian lifestyle. The drink menu features creative cocktails like Tigertail Daiquiri (made with coconut fat washed white rum, Cocchi Americano, lime juice and fennel syrup).

For happy hour or dinner, try appetizers like crispy rosemary potatoes and charred octopus as well as pasta, meat and fish entree. Make sure to save room for the toasted olive oil cake.

The new cocktail bar has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 45 reviews on Yelp.

Desiree M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 15, wrote, "My bartender was very knowledgeable about the entire menu. He recommended Mary's Garden, a Gin cocktail that was so refreshing with a herbal flavor. I really enjoyed this drink, I would order it again."

Yelper maor r. added, "We had the eggplant and octopus to start and shared a bowl of the polenta pasta and for dessert, we had the chocolate tart, which was our favorite. We ended up ordering two!"

Tigertail + Mary is open for lunch 11:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For dinner, it's open 5:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

