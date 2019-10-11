Top spots to satisfy Miami's sweet tooth on National Dessert Day

The last course comes first on Oct. 14, National Dessert Day, which gives you the perfect excuse to indulge in the sweet treat of your choice.

Miami has plenty of quality dessert spots, so which to choose? To help you plan your outing, here's a roundup of the top dessert destinations, delivered by Hoodline using Yelp data and our own secret recipe.

1. Midtown Creamery

Photo: jenni f./Yelp

Topping the list is the Midtown Creamery. Located at 2690 N.E. Second Ave., the spot to score desserts and ice cream and frozen yogurt is the highest rated dessert spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 201 reviews on Yelp.

2. Taiyaki NYC

Photo: jonathan t./Yelp

Next up is Taiyaki NYC, situated at 143 N.W. 23rd St. With 4.5 stars out of 340 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and desserts has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Romanicos Chocolate

Photo: holmes b./Yelp

Romanicos Chocolate, located at 2337 Coral Way, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the chocolatier and shop, which offers desserts and more, 4.5 stars out of 65 reviews.

4. Unique Designer's Cake

Photo: unique designer's cake/Yelp

Unique Designer's Cake, a bakery that offers desserts and more in Downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Head over to 69 N.W. Ninth St. to see for yourself.

5. Fireman Derek's Bake Shop & Cafe

Photo: stephanie f./Yelp

Check out Fireman Derek's Bake Shop & Cafe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 794 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery and patisserie/cake shop, which offers desserts and more, at 2818 N. Miami Ave.

