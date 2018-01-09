VIDEO: Florida's worst red-light runners of 2017

MIAMI - They are Florida's greatest "hits" in the worst possible meaning of the word.

Traffic camera provider American Traffic Solutions (ATS) released a video showing the Sunshine State's worst red-light runners of 2017.

While the highlights... or lowlights... are from all over the state, many occurred right here in South Florida.

From Doral to Miami Gardens to Tamarac, it appears South Florida does not lack for drivers in a hurry who disregard traffic lights.

As much as commuters and drivers hate traffic cameras, the company claims red-light running at intersections with camera technology have been reduced by 5 percent.

Of course, ATS has a keen interest in the game as the company supplies traffic cameras to communities across the U.S., including several in South Florida.

According to ATS:

In Aventura, crashes involving non-motorists, before and after camera implementation decreased by 67 percent at one intersection.

The city of Davie reported a 50 percent reduction in crashes.

Florida City’s intersection where red-light cameras are used experienced a nearly 30 percent reduction in crashes caused by red-light running.

In North Miami Beach, crashes causes by red-light running were lessened by 75 percent.

