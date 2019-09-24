Your guide to the 3 most popular spots in Miami's Alameda-West Flagler neighborhood

Spending time in Alameda-West Flagler? Get to know this Miami neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Italian eatery to a Cuban spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Alameda-West Flagler, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Red Carpet Italian

Photo: red carpet italian/Yelp

Topping the list is Italian spot Red Carpet Italian. Located at 3438 S.W. Eighth St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 355 reviews on Yelp. Lovers of traditional Italian fare will find favorites such as spaghetti Bolognese and fettuccine Alfredo on the menu here.

2. Versailles Restaurant

Photo: yunying z./Yelp

Next up is theCuban and Latin American spot Versailles Restaurant, offering coffee and tea and more, situated at 3555 S.W. Eighth St. With four stars out of 4,419 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. This eatery has been in operation since 1971.

3. Casa Juancho Spanish Restaurant

Photo: verlaine a./Yelp

Casa Juancho Spanish Restaurant, a Spanish and Basque spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 266 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2436 S.W. Eighth St. to see for yourself. Per Open Table, this spot offers a wide variety of seafood entrees including Chilean sea bass, Northern black cod, Dover sole and more.

