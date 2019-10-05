Your guide to the 3 most popular spots in Miami's Coral Way neighborhood

Spending time in Coral Way? Get to know this Miami neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Venezuelan eatery to a French cafe and bakery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Coral Way, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Doggi's Arepa Bar

Photo: doggi's arepa bar/Yelp

Topping the list is Venezuelan and breakfast and brunch spot Doggi's Arepa Bar, which offers coffee and tea and more. Located at 1246 S.W. 22nd St., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 1,070 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features grilled chorizo with arepas, empanadas filled with meats, chicken or cheese, yuka fries and plantains. Vegetarians: try the custom stuffed arepa with queso de Mano, sweet plantains, avocado, eggplant and zucchini. Wash it down with the papelón con limón, a traditional Venezuelan beverage made with sugar cane and lemon.

2. Ponte Vecchio Ristorante E Pizzeria

photo: ponte vecchio ristorante e pizzeria/yelp

Next up is bar and Italian spot Ponte Vecchio Ristorante E Pizzeria, serving pizza and more, situated at 2250 Coral Way With 4.5 stars out of 212 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

At this cozy, romantic bistro, expect low lights, saxophone music in the background and to be welcomed like family, according to Yelpers. Get your Italian fix with menu offerings like brick oven pizzas, Caprese salad and the fig and truffle ravioli. Sit back and enjoy your meal with a glass of Pinot Grigio or a Malbec.

3. Café Croissant

Photo: books + P/Yelp

Cafe, bakery and French spot Café Croissant is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1684 Coral Way, 4.5 stars out of 140 reviews.

Courtesy of twin brothers and former Le Royal owners, this cafe offer espresso drinks, a variety of pastries such as almond croissants, guava and cheese croissants, pear tarts and eclairs.

Popular menu items include the French toast made with brioche bread and topped with mixes berries and mascarpone.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.