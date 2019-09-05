Your guide to the 3 top spots in Miami's Flagami neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Flagami has to offer? Get to know this Miami neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Italian wine bar to a Latin American spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Flagami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Amor di Pasta

Photo: RODNEY J./Yelp

Topping the list is wine bar and Italian spot Amor di Pasta. Located at 536 N.W. 57th Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 236 reviews on Yelp.

This cozy eatery with modern decor offers pizza, pasta, salad and desserts. Try the burrata salad and pappardelle pasta filled with sausage in a saffron cream sauce and a glass of house red wine. Save room: Tiramisu and panna cotta are on the dessert menu.

2. Fritanga Cana Brava

Photo: Raul M./Yelp

Latin American and Nicaraguan eatery Fritanga Cana Brava is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2795 N.W. Seventh St., 4.5 stars out of 151 reviews.

Popular menu options include the Pechuga Asada complete with grilled chicken breast, red rice, beans and a side of fried plantains and the Carne Desmenuzada (shredded meat with rice or red beans) served with tortillas and tacos de pollo. Check out the menu here.

3. Vaporizeme Smoke & Tobacco

Photo: Vaporizeme Smoke & Tobacco/Yelp

Vaporizeme Smoke & Tobacco, a tobacco shop, vape shop and head shop, is another neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 37 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7485 S.W. Eighth St. to see for yourself.

At this family-owned shop, expect to find a range of merchandise that draws locals and visitors alike. It stocks a variety of pipes, cigars, e-cigarettes, grinders and incense.

