Your guide to the 3 top spots in Miami's South-West Coconut Grove neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that South-West Coconut Grove has to offer? Get to know this Miami neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a cocktail bar and traditional American restaurant to a gourmet cookie shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in South-West Coconut Grove, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Greenstreet Cafe

Photo: Greenstreet Cafe/Yelp

Topping the list is cocktail bar, brunch and traditional American spot Greenstreet Cafe. Located at 3468 Main Highway, it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 1,465 reviews on Yelp.

Fan favorites include the cinnamon roll pancakes with bananas inside, coconut crusted French toast and chorizo macaroni and cheese. Fresh orange juice, cappuccinos, mimosas and other cocktails are also on offer.

2. Lokal

Photo: melissa z./Yelp

Next up is beer bar and New American spot Lokal, serving burgers and more, situated at 3190 Commodore Plaza With four stars out of 1,105 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This spot prides itself on tapping local food sources, with its grass-fed burgers coming from Marion County. For lighter fare, try small bites like homestead guacamole and chips, grilled cheese on rye or heirloom tomatoes.

With nearly 30 beers, you'll find a solid selection of IPAs, ales and even a few gluten-free brews. Check out what's on tap here.

3. Courtney's Cookies

Courtney's Cookies, a vegan and gluten-free spot that offers desserts and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 42 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3300 Grand Ave. to see for yourself.

This shop promises the best ice cream sandwiches around, because the sweet treats are vegan and gluten-free. Choose from flavors like triple coconut, mocha almond fudge and vanilla razz.

