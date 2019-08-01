Your guide to the 4 most popular spots in Miami's Brickell neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Brickell has to offer? Get to know this Miami neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a cocktail and tapas bar to a bakery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Brickell, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita

photo: maracco r./yelp

Topping the list is cocktail bar, tapas bar and New American spot Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita. Located at 1000 S. Miami Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 1002 reviews on Yelp.

Once home to Miami Fire Station No. 4, this space offers rooftop dining upstairs and a delicatessen downstairs, notes the business's website. Popular brunch items include octopus empanadas, Mexican Oxtail tacos and Belgian waffles topped with Southern fried chicken and applewood smoked bacon.

2. Komodo

Photo: JUSTIN H./Yelp

Next up is lounge, cocktail bar and Asian fusion spot Komodo, situated at 801 Brickell Ave. With four stars out of 1,001 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This venue has a full bar, pop art on its walls and DJs who drive weekend programming, according to the business's website. With menu items ranging from king crab pasta to pork sticky ribs and Korean fried chicken, Komodo takes you from lunch to happy hour and dinner.

3. Truluck's

Steakhouse Truluck's, which offers seafood and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 777 Brickell Ave., 4.5 stars out of 940 reviews.

Truluck's offers small plates like crab mac and cheese, creamed spinach and Parmesan potatoes, ten different cuts of steak and seafood dishes that include miso glazed bass (comes with crab fried rice and chilled cucumber slaw). View this spot's menu here.

4. B Bistro + Bakery

Photo: b bistro + bakery/Yelp

And then there's B Bistro + Bakery, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 499 reviews. Stop by 600 Brickell Ave., Suite 175 to hit up the bakery and breakfast and brunch and New American spot next time you're in the neighborhood.

Expect freshly made pastries and a rotating menu of savory breakfast dishes. Try the house croissant loaf with dijon béchamel, shredded gruyere and soft egg dip and the scrambled eggs with cheddar, truffle aioli, arugula and bacon jam. (Find the full menu here.)

