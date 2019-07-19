Your guide to the 4 most popular spots in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood

Spending time in the Little Haiti? Get to know this Miami neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an upscale Italian restaurant to a New American spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in the Little Haiti, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. MC Kitchen

photo: brenda p./yelp

Topping the list is Italian spot MC Kitchen. Located at 4141 N.E. Second Ave., Suite 101A, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 324 reviews on Yelp.

The menu at Dena Marino's upscale eatery features seafood dishes, pizza and homemade pastas. Notable items include the pan seared Branzino and fiocchi pasta filled with fresh pear and four cheeses, topped off with a white truffle cream sauce. Finish off your meal with a slice of tiramisu.

2. Mandolin Aegean Bistro

Photo: SHEILA P./Yelp

Next up is Mediterranean, Greek and Turkish spot Mandolin Aegean Bistro, situated at 4312 N.E. Second Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 1,471 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This labor of love by husband and wife duo Ahmet Erkaya and Anastasia Koutsioukis serves up light, authentic Greek and Turkish dishes—including ingredients pulled from the edible garden onsite. Menu highlights include hummus with baby heirloom tomatoes, cheese saganaki and Manti dumplings (with minced lamb, yogurt, Aleppo pepper and burnt butter).

3. Zubi Fish House

Photo: HEIRY O./Yelp

Cuban, seafood and breakfast and brunch spot Zubi Fish House is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5700 N.W. Second Ave., Suite B, 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews.

Popular items range from the New Orleans Po' Boy sandwich to the sample platter with fried calamari, conch fritters, croquettes and tostones. Breakfast items include pastelitos, which are flaky pastries filled with guava and cheese, beef and coconut.

4. Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

Photo: LENG LENG Y./Yelp

Michael's Genuine Food & Drink, a bar and New American spot, is another high-traffic neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 1,652 Yelp reviews. Head over to 130 N.E. 40th St. to see for yourself.

Courtesy of James Beard Award-winning chef/owner Michael Schwartz, this spot is "built on seasonal ingredients and warm hospitality," notes the business website.

An eclectic menu with items ranging from East Coast oysters to crispy pork belly (with peanuts and Kimchi slaw) to chips and dip with smoked salmon and cream cheese. If you've got a sweet tooth, choose from desserts such as coconut sticky buns, caramel French toast and apple crisp banana bread pudding.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.