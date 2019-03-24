Man arrested after apparent stabbing in Miami Gardens, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A man was arrested after an apparent stabbing in Miami Gardens early Saturday, police said.

Miami Gardens police officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel went to the 18200 block of Northwest 31st Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said the 54-year-old victim, who was found suffering from an apparent stab wound, was taken to a hospital by Fire Rescue personnel in stable condition.

The suspect, identified by police as Earl Barnes, 61, was found suffering from facial injuries and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, officials said.

An investigation revealed the victim went to the location and became involved in an argument with Barnes. Officials said that during the altercation, Barnes armed himself with a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim then struck Barnes with an object, officials said. The victim left the scene and sought assistance for his stab wound.

Officials said Barnes was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.