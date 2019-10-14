Man died in car crash in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man driving State Road 25 in Broward County died after he crashed his car into a guardrail, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the driver traveled for unknown reasons into the grass shoulder and collided with the guardrail.

The front end of the vehicle hit the guardrail and the driver was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The crash is still under investigation.

