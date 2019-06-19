Man dies after leading officers on chase, police say

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - A man died after shooting himself following a police chase on Tuesday, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The man was trying to elude police after allegedly robbing a cellular telephone store at 7000 Southwest 8 Street of equipment and cash, police said.

Police said they were able to track the man using the cellular telephone equipment that he stole, and stopped the car at Salzebo Street and Alcazar Avenue in Coral Gables.

Before they were able to arrest the man, he shot himself with his own weapon, police said.

The man was transported by the Coral Gables Fire Department to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.