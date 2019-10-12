Man dies weeks after hit and run; police still looking for suspected Nissan driver

MIAMI - A 29-year-old man who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Northwest Miami-Dade about two weeks ago has died.

"I'm trying so hard not to cry right now," said Angel Sanchez on Friday, who is the brother of the victim, Freddy Sanchez. "Put yourself in our shoes so you can feel the pain."

Angel Sanchez pleaded for help on his family's behalf. Relatives are asking for anyone with information, or the person responsible, to come forward.

Freddy Sanchez will be laid to rest Saturday. He was in critical condition for days following the Sept. 25 crash. Sanchez was hit near 10th Avenue as he walked home from work.

He was hit so hard that the car's bumper came off, along with Sanchez's shoes. Witnesses said he went airborne.

Police are looking for a silver Nissan Maxima. If you have anything to report, call 305-471-TIPS.

