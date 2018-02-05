Man's hand gets trapped under RV in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A man's hand got caught under a recreational vehicle Monday morning in Hallandale Beach, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at the Seville Mobile Home Park at 426 NE Fifth St.

"A 72-year-old male was underneath his RV and working on the jack leveling system, and there was some kind of failure and the unit came down, pinning him and crushing his hand under the RV," Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Jim McGlynn said.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 11:45 a.m. as first responders placed the man on a stretcher. His right hand was heavily wrapped.

McGlynn said Broward County's heavy rescue unit assisted in rescuing the man.

A total of 12 units from Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.

The victim will be taken as a trauma alert to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

