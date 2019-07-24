Masked men rob tie up clerk, rob Miami jewelry store

MIAMI - Four masked men entered a Miami jewelry store Wednesday and made off with expensive jewelry and thousands of dollars after tying up an employee.

The robbery occured at MVJ Jewelry along 27th Avenue in Miami just after 10 a.m. The men, two of them armed, entered the store and attacked the clerk.

“They did tie up the victim, punched him in the stomach and were able to make away with several jewelry items, currency well into the thousands.” says Comm. Freddie Cruz of the Miami Police Department.

It's still unclear what type of jewelry was stolen and how much was taken, but the store sells plenty of pricey merchandise, including gold rings, tennis bracelets and diamond-encrusted Rolex watches.

The clerk, who was not injured, was the only one inside the store when the men stormed off.

Police don't have a description of the getaway car, but are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Lots of traffic on 27th Avenue, so we’re asking if anyone knows anything, sees anything, please come forward so we can put these bad guys behind bars before they strike again.” said Cruz.

Anyone with information can contact police or call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

