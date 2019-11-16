Miami-Dade firefighters respond to house on fire

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department crews responded to a house fire on Friday around 3:40 p.m. near Southwest 37th Street, according to authorities.

Firefighters said that, when they arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from inside the home.

There were no reported injuries and firefighters said they were able to quickly work on putting out the fire and keeping it contained.

Authorities said they still don't know the source of the fire.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.