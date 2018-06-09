Miami-Dade officer involved in crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami-Dade police officer has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash early Saturday morning.

The officer's cruiser was left crushed and in pieces after a collision along Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 54th Street in northwest Miami-Dade. It's unclear what led up to the crash.

The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. His current condition isn't known.

