Miami Gardens police investigating fatal shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Gardens Police Department is responding to the area of Northwest 29 Court and 179 Street after reports of shots fired.

Officers said when they arrived they discovered a person had been shot and killed outside of a home just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Crime scene investigators and police canvased the area with flashlights to search for evidence that would lead them to finding out what led up to the fatal shooting.

Crime scene tape has blocked off the neighborhood street for the past two hours as the investigation continues.

