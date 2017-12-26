Miami Gardens woman dies in Pembroke Pines crash

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - An 87-year-old Miami Gardens woman died in a crash near Sheridan Street and Dykes Road, officers with the Pembroke Pines Police Department said Monday.

The victim, along with two other people in the car with her, was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital following the wreck, according to a news release from police.

The crash took place just after 2:50 p.m., when a woman driving a 2010 Nissan westbound on Sheridan Street made a left turn to head south on Dykes Road, officers said.

A woman behind the wheel of a 2007 Toyota was going eastbound on Sheridan Street at the time, coming up on Dykes Road, when the wreck took place in the intersection -- causing major damage to both cars, police said.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue took the trio inside the Nissan to the hospital.

Ana Gordon died from her injuries. She was a passenger in the wreck.

The driver of the Nissan has been identified as a 30-year-old Miramar woman. She and the other passenger are expected to survive.

A 23-year-old Pembroke Pines woman was driving the Toyota, and she had three passengers inside, two of whom were children. None of them were hurt.

The color of all traffic signals that controlled westbound and eastbound traffic flow remain under investigation, police said. Charges might be presented based upon the outcome of the traffic unit’s final evaluation.

