Miami police searching for missing 2-year-old

MIAMI - Miami police are looking for a missing 2-year-old girl who was last seen on August 22 with her mother in the 2200 block of Southwest 37th Avenue.

The girl, Isabella Alada, is described as a white female with black hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 30 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue dress with a yellow hair bow.

Her mother, 27-year-old Russell Alada, was last seen wearing pink shorts and a grey shirt.

if you have any information, call the Miami Police Department Missing Persons Detail at 305-603-6300.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.