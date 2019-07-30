10-year-old charged with assault after dodgeball injury

Bryce Lindley, 10, has been charged with aggravated assault after another student was injured during dodgeball game.

Bryce Lindley was playing with others at an elementary school in Canton (Mich.) on April 29 when the incident occurred.

According to WXYZ, a police report claims Lindley intentionally threw a ball at the other boy's face. The injured child's mother says her son has a medical condition that makes head injuries dangerous.

“He sustained facial issue damage to his face. He had a black eye and a bruised nose," the other mother told the station.

The mother said her son also suffered a concussion.

She said that similar incidents have happened before at the school, and she had reported them to officials.

“My son was hit twice in the face with a ball previously due to this. The child apologized to my son and my son said 'mom it’s okay we’re still going to be friends'."

Bryce's mother is sorry that the boy was injured, but said her son had no idea about the other child's medical condition.

“I am unaware of any of those situations," Cameishi Lindley said. "I’m sorry that her child got hurt. I’d be sorry for any child that got hurt.”

