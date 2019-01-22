10-year-old commits suicide, parents blame bullying

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A 10-year-old boy committed suicide last weekend, and the parents say it was because their only son was bullied at school.

Seven Bridges was found dead Saturday after hanging himself in a closet inside the family's Louisville home. The boy's mother, Tami Charles, was at the grocery store, while his father was at church choir practice.

Charles told WHAS that Seven had 26 surgeries after being diagnosed with a medical defect when he was born, and had to wear a colostomy bag before it was later removed. However, she said her son would still be teased after he continued leaking.

The family complained in September about a bullying incident involving Seven on the bus ride home from elementary school. The fifth-grader was allegedly called the N-word and was choked by his "bus buddy."

The school district claimed to have opened an investigation into the incident, but did not release if any action was ever taken.

A crisis team was at the school Tuesday morning following the long holiday weekend.

Because Seven's death was a suicide, insurance will not cover his funeral expenses. A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family bury their only child.

